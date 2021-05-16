Quarterly early warning systems test for North Anna Power Station set for May 19

State officials led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station on Wednesday, May 19 at approximately 11:10 a.m.

For the early warning siren system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The Emergency Alert System test is made available through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

Siren and EAS tests take place at the North Anna Power Station on a quarterly basis. If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.

During an emergency when sirens sound, residents should listen to local and state officials and local media outlets that broadcast emergency information for updates and instructions. Emergency guides are mailed to surrounding households and additional information about the siren system, emergency notifications, and safety planning can be found on Dominion Energy’s website.

