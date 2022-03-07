Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support ban on Russian oil

Gas prices are spiking, up 55 cents just this week in Virginia, but Americans are on board with a ban on Russian oil, even if it means higher prices at the pump.

This according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, which measures support for a ban on Russian oil at 71 percent, with 22 percent not approving.

And Americans are also on board for bigger, bolder steps from the Biden administration, with 56 percent saying what the administration has done thus far to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine hasn’t been tough enough, 30 percent saying what has been done is just about right, and only 3 percent saying that what we’ve done has been too tough.

“Americans are ready to put a chokehold on Russia’s key financial lifeblood, oil, no matter what the consequences are at the pump,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

There’s even broader support among the populace for a U.S. military response if Vladimir Putin goes beyond Ukraine and attacks a NATO country – 79 percent approving of a U.S. military response, 14 percent not approving.

Basically, Americans are saying to President Biden and his foreign policy team, go for it.

Story by Chris Graham