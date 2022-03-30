Police searching for missing New Market teen last seen in Charlottesville

The New Market Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old woman.

Tiffany Lynn Burrell was last seen on March 22 in the Charlottesville area. Burrell does not drive, so she either left on foot or someone picked her up. Her direction of travel is unknown.

She has a stork bite birthmark on the back of her neck and both ears are pierced.

She has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her. She may need medical attention.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Burrell’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the New Market Police Department at 540-459-6101 or 540-740-3776.

