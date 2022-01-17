PetSmart grant will help local shelters find more homes for pets

Cat’s Cradle has received a $25,500 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Page, Augusta and Rockingham counties for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes.

“We are so grateful to PetSmart Charities for its support of our lifesaving foster and adoption program for many years now,” Cat’s Cradle President Jennifer Kirkland said. “This grant will be used to defray expenses for veterinary care and volunteer support activities related to preparing rescued cats and kittens for adoption, which allows us to expand direct intake from our shelter partners in their efforts to promote transfers and adoptions.

“The grant will impact at least 350 cats and kittens. With that kind of partnership, along with our intensive spay/neuter program and pet retention programming, we have made real progress toward no-kill goals in the communities we serve. That progress is due, in no small part, to the financial support of PetSmart Charities,” Kirkland said.

“Pets can make a house a home,” said Heidi Fulcher, adoptions grant manager at PetSmart Charities. “When a person opens their heart and home to a lost or lonely animal, they’re giving the gift of life. These grant funds enable our partners at Cat’s Cradle to ensure these pets are as healthy as possible before going to their new homes. We’re thankful for the important work they do to bring people and pets together.”