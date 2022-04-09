O’s top pitching prosect strikes out seven in Triple A debut

The Norfolk Tides (2-2) scored early and often to defeat the Charlotte Knights (2-2), 12-1, Friday night at Harbor Park.

It was the first time since June 3, 2021, that Norfolk has scored at least 12 runs in a game and it is the first time since May 4, 2019, that the Coffee has scored 12 runs at this ballpark.

Grayson Rodriguez, the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, did not disappoint in his Triple-A debut. After walking the first batter he faced, Rodriguez retired the next 10 batters he faced and at one point had a stretch of five-straight strikeouts, including striking out the side in the third. He totaled seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit, a double in the fourth to Seby Zavala.

Rodriguez received more than support from the Coffee offense, which scored four times in the first. Terrin Vavra started the frame with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Yusniel Diaz. A few batters later, Johnny Rizer blasted the first home run of his Triple-A career, a three-run shot with two outs, to open up a 4-0 lead.

Robert Neustrom and Rylan Bannon each slugged solo shots in the third and fifth innings respectively, their first home runs of the season, to extend the Coffee lead to 8-0.

Bannon went 4-for-4 in the contest, marking the first four-hit performance by a Coffee player this season, which also matched his career high.

Ryan Conroy and Matt Vogel followed Rodriguez out of the bullpen, with the pair also making their Triple-A debuts. They combined to allow one run on four hits in 3.0 innings, while amassing five strikeouts. Coffee relievers fanned a total of 14 batters, a season-high.

Eight of the nine starters reached base safely and seven different Coffee players scored a run. Six starters also recorded an extra-base hit, as the Coffee totaled seven extra-base hits

Norfolk returns to action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., as the Tides, facing Charlotte in the fifth game of this six- game homestand. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, -.–) makes his first start of the season for Norfolk and will make his Triple-A debut. He faces RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 1.93) who takes the mound for Charlotte.

