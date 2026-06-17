Kash Patel made a big deal of a supposed plotted drone attack on the UFC Freedom 250 spectacle at the White House, but Vice President JD Vance is now acknowledging that “the plot was like, not that advanced.”

“They weren’t in town. They had not really done that much planning,” Vance confessed, in an interview with “The Five” on Fox News on Tuesday.

Surprised they didn’t edit that out, honestly.

ICYMI

Because Patel, a University of Richmond alum, was all in on the narrative that “planned attacks” involving drones and explosives “were stopped cold” due to a “multi-state operation” led by the FBI and Department of Justice.

Except that, Sean Curran, the director of the Secret Service, told Fox News that it was his agency that had “worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” and according to an NBC News report, the internal reaction among Secret Service agents to Patel trying to take credit for their work was, you know, not good.

The big issue wasn’t so much who got credit as, there were still suspects who were at large as Patel was bragging on social media.

The plan by agents on the ground in the Secret Service and FBI was to keep the case sealed until all of the suspects were in custody, so as not to, and this should be obvious, tip them off.

Matt Quinn, the deputy director of the Secret Service, made a pointed dig at Patel.

“I’ll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office, and that’s, Don’t choke on your own smoke,” Quinn said.

Not even Vance, who is able to choke down a lot, judging from his personal history of being a vocal Trump critic a few years ago to being his right-hand man today, was able to digest the meal that Patel was serving, noting in the interview on Fox News that the “plot,” such as it was, “didn’t even get close to the point of execution.”

Again, they didn’t edit that out?

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