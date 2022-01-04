One injured in structure fire on Route 53 in Albemarle County

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Route 53 near Milton Road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene 11 minutes after dispatch and reported heavy fire conditions in a camper. The fire has been extinguished.

One person was transported to the University of Virginia Emergency Department for injuries sustained in the fire.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment and to always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning heaters.

