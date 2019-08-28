ODU Football: Week 1 Game Notes
ODU will host Norfolk State on Saturday at 7 p.m. to open the brand new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Game Notes
- ODU has 46 players on the team that has never played a game for the Monarchs. The Monarchs added 14 junior college transfers, four graduate transfers, and a host of transfers and new walk-ons, as well as players that redshirted last season.
- Junior linebackers Lawrence Garner and Jordan Young combined for 175 tackles last season. Garner had 100 stops and Young 75. Coming into 2018, Garner had 13 total tackles, led Conference USA with 11.1 tackles per game.
- Kickers Nick Rice and Brad Davis, punter Bailey Cate and long snapper B.R. Hatcher all return from a year ago.
- ODU has just 13 seniors on the roster, including four graduate transfers. The 13 seniors is the 11th fewest in the country and second fewest in Conference USA.
- ODU is one of 30 FBS schools that have a double-digit number of players with undergraduate degrees. The Monarchs have nine players that earned the degree from ODU, and have four graduate transfers.
- ODU is 3-0 against the Spartans, winning the last meeting in 2015, 24-10.
- The Monarchs are 7-3 all-time in regular-season openers. Last season, ODU lost at Liberty, 52-10. The Monarchs are 8-2 in home openers. The Monarchs lost 2018’s home opener to C-USA opponent FIU, 28-20.
- ODU head coach Bobby Wilder has a 76-45 record in 10 seasons.
