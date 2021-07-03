Odicci Alexander to throw out first pitch at Squirrels game on Sunday

Former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander, who captured the national spotlight during the Dukes’ run in the 2021 NCAA College World Series, will appear at The Diamond on Sunday to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Independence Day game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the team announced on Saturday.

Alexander, whose numerous award recognitions include a nomination for “Best Female College Athlete” at the upcoming ESPY Awards, went 18-3 with a 1.71 ERA for the Dukes this year en route to being named Softball America’s NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

Behind Alexander’s pitching in the NCAA Tournament, the Dukes won the Knoxville Regional before eliminating No. 8 Missouri in the Columbia Super Regional to advance to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time in program history.

At the College World Series, JMU stunned top-seeded Oklahoma, 4-3, in extra innings with Alexander striking out nine batters while working all eight innings in the circle. Alexander was again on the mound the next day for another complete game in a 2-1 win over No. 5 Oklahoma State. JMU became the first-ever unseeded team to win its first two games at the College World Series.

The Boydton native signed to continue her career professionally with USSSA Pride and Athletes Unlimited.

Alexander will throw a ceremonial first pitch on Sunday night prior to the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Rumble Ponies at 6:05 p.m. The gates at The Diamond open at 4:30 p.m.

After wrapping up the homestand this weekend, the Flying Squirrels hit the road for a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox. The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game homestand from July 13-18 to face the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.