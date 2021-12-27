Northam announces plans to open second time capsule

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that crews found what appears to be the 1887 time capsule, located in the base of the former statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The discovery comes 11 days after a different and unknown time capsule was discovered.

The capsule will be opened Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Department of Historic Resources lab, located at 2801 Kensington Ave., Richmond.

This appears to be the time capsule that historians believe was placed on Oct. 27, 1887— it is made of copper and matches the size listed in the historical record.

Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

