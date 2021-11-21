augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 3:54 pm

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

  • Naila Alam of Herndon, Member, Herndon Town Council, Co-Owner, Express Realty USA
  • Elizabeth Childress Burneson* of Richmond, Attorney, Hirschler Fleischer
  • Lorna Campbell Clarke of Loudoun County, Director of Communications, Volunteer Fairfax
  • Vanessa Diamond* of Richmond, Senior Vice President of Civic Innovations, Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond
  • Cynthia M. Downs Taylor of Chester, Senior Advisor, United States Senator Mark R. Warner
  • Mark Fero* of Ruther Glen, Compliance Supervisor, Department of Criminal Justice Services
  • Peppy Lindenof Charlottesville, Retired, Non-Profit Executive Director
  • NaQuetta N. Mitchellof Prince George, Founder, Women of Endurance, Site Coordinator, Communities In Schools of Petersburg
  • Enid Mpumwire-Machayo of Loudoun County, Co-Founder, Global Inheritance Inc.
  • James Seagraves* of Richmond, Grants Manager, Capital One Financial
  • Julie M. Strandlie, Esq.* of Alexandria, Principal, Strandlie Advocacy, LLC
  • Sheila Williamson-Branch* of Danville, City Treasurer, City of Danville

Board for Barbers and Cosmetology

  • Emmanuel Gayot “Mr. E” of Richmond, Master Barber and Barber Instructor, Edify Barber Academy, Edify Cuts and Shave Parlor
  • Margaret LaPierre* of Henrico, Licensed Master Esthetician/Instructor, Skin Therapy of Virginia, LLC

Board of Housing and Community Development

  • Larry B. Murphy of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Corporation

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority

  • Barry Green of Ashland, Retired, Former Director, Department of Juvenile Justice

Board of Veterans Services

  • The Honorable Victor S. Angry* of Prince William County, Supervisor, Neabsco District, Board of County Supervisors
  • David Ashe of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Alperin Law, Colonel, USMCR
  • Carl B. Bedell* of Arlington, Attorney, Bedell PLLC.
  • Susan Vervaet Riveland of Henrico, Adjunct Professor, Rider University, Freelance Writer, Veteran, U.S. Army
  • Melissa Watts of Moseley, Director of Procurement, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Common Interest Community Board

  • Matt Durham of Potomac Falls
  • Anne M. Sheehan, CPA* of Reston, Principal, Goldklang Group CPAs, P.C.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council

  • Tracy Retchin of Glen Allen, Attorney

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

  • Donna Smith of Accomack County, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council

  • Frederick C. Foard, MBA of Virginia Beach, Business Consultant
  • Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, Resource Development, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center
  • Talisha McAuley-Davis of Chesterfield, Unit Supervisor, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
  • Karen Michalski-Karney* of Glade Hill, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center
  • Madeline Helen Nunnally* of Henrico
  • Justin M. Spurlock* of Aylett, Engineering Specialist, Richmond Gasworks

Statewide Independent Living Council

  • Wilfredo Antonio Benavides Medrano of Herndon, College Student
  • Gayl Brunk of Singers Glen, Executive Director, Valley Associates for Independent Living
  • Marcia DuBois* of Richmond, Deputy Commissioner, Division for Community Living, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
  • Judy Jackson* of Glen Allen, Director of Instruction, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
  • Brian Montgomery* of Richmond
  • Eric Raff* of Henrico, Director, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
  • Chandra Robinson of Aylett
  • Edmond “Ed” Turner*of Virginia Beach, Disability Consultant

Virginia Board of Workforce Development

  • Robby Demeria of Richmond, Chief of Staff, Phlow Corporation

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Emmetri Monica Beane, MS, JD of Culpeper, Risk Manager, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Inc., Deacon, Episcopal Diocese of Virginia

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade

  • John G. Milliken* of Arlington, Chairman, Board of Commissioners, Virginia Port Authority

Virginia Corn Board

  • Charles D. “Chuck” McGhee* of Mechanicsville, Owner, Operator, Grainfield Farm, LLC

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

  • John Wesley Boyd, Jr. of Baskerville, President, National Black Farmers Association

*denotes reappointment