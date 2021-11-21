Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
- Naila Alam of Herndon, Member, Herndon Town Council, Co-Owner, Express Realty USA
- Elizabeth Childress Burneson* of Richmond, Attorney, Hirschler Fleischer
- Lorna Campbell Clarke of Loudoun County, Director of Communications, Volunteer Fairfax
- Vanessa Diamond* of Richmond, Senior Vice President of Civic Innovations, Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond
- Cynthia M. Downs Taylor of Chester, Senior Advisor, United States Senator Mark R. Warner
- Mark Fero* of Ruther Glen, Compliance Supervisor, Department of Criminal Justice Services
- Peppy Lindenof Charlottesville, Retired, Non-Profit Executive Director
- NaQuetta N. Mitchellof Prince George, Founder, Women of Endurance, Site Coordinator, Communities In Schools of Petersburg
- Enid Mpumwire-Machayo of Loudoun County, Co-Founder, Global Inheritance Inc.
- James Seagraves* of Richmond, Grants Manager, Capital One Financial
- Julie M. Strandlie, Esq.* of Alexandria, Principal, Strandlie Advocacy, LLC
- Sheila Williamson-Branch* of Danville, City Treasurer, City of Danville
Board for Barbers and Cosmetology
- Emmanuel Gayot “Mr. E” of Richmond, Master Barber and Barber Instructor, Edify Barber Academy, Edify Cuts and Shave Parlor
- Margaret LaPierre* of Henrico, Licensed Master Esthetician/Instructor, Skin Therapy of Virginia, LLC
Board of Housing and Community Development
- Larry B. Murphy of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Corporation
Board of the Virginia College Building Authority
- Barry Green of Ashland, Retired, Former Director, Department of Juvenile Justice
Board of Veterans Services
- The Honorable Victor S. Angry* of Prince William County, Supervisor, Neabsco District, Board of County Supervisors
- David Ashe of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Alperin Law, Colonel, USMCR
- Carl B. Bedell* of Arlington, Attorney, Bedell PLLC.
- Susan Vervaet Riveland of Henrico, Adjunct Professor, Rider University, Freelance Writer, Veteran, U.S. Army
- Melissa Watts of Moseley, Director of Procurement, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority
Common Interest Community Board
- Matt Durham of Potomac Falls
- Anne M. Sheehan, CPA* of Reston, Principal, Goldklang Group CPAs, P.C.
Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council
- Tracy Retchin of Glen Allen, Attorney
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Donna Smith of Accomack County, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency
State Rehabilitation Advisory Council
- Frederick C. Foard, MBA of Virginia Beach, Business Consultant
- Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, Resource Development, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center
- Talisha McAuley-Davis of Chesterfield, Unit Supervisor, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
- Karen Michalski-Karney* of Glade Hill, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center
- Madeline Helen Nunnally* of Henrico
- Justin M. Spurlock* of Aylett, Engineering Specialist, Richmond Gasworks
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Wilfredo Antonio Benavides Medrano of Herndon, College Student
- Gayl Brunk of Singers Glen, Executive Director, Valley Associates for Independent Living
- Marcia DuBois* of Richmond, Deputy Commissioner, Division for Community Living, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
- Judy Jackson* of Glen Allen, Director of Instruction, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Brian Montgomery* of Richmond
- Eric Raff* of Henrico, Director, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Chandra Robinson of Aylett
- Edmond “Ed” Turner*of Virginia Beach, Disability Consultant
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Robby Demeria of Richmond, Chief of Staff, Phlow Corporation
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Emmetri Monica Beane, MS, JD of Culpeper, Risk Manager, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Inc., Deacon, Episcopal Diocese of Virginia
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade
- John G. Milliken* of Arlington, Chairman, Board of Commissioners, Virginia Port Authority
Virginia Corn Board
- Charles D. “Chuck” McGhee* of Mechanicsville, Owner, Operator, Grainfield Farm, LLC
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- John Wesley Boyd, Jr. of Baskerville, President, National Black Farmers Association
*denotes reappointment