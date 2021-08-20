Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration today.
Office of the Governor
- James “J.D.” Ratliff, Director of Scheduling
Aerospace Advisory Council
- Nicholas P. Devereux of Alexandria, Policy and Government Affairs Manager, Wing Aviation LLC
- Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF of Norfolk, Retired Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance
- Richard Gagliano* of Charlottesville, President and Chief Executive Officer, AccuTec, Inc.
- Wayne Stilwell* of Manassas, Chief Executive Officer, Stilwell Technology and Robotics, LLC
- Kaushik Vashee, P.E. of Greensboro, North Carolina, Vice President, DanChem
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- The Honorable Robert H. Brink* of Arlington, Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
- Lauranett Lee, PhD* of Chesterfield, Public Historian and Instructor, University of Richmond
Safety and Health Codes Board
- Jay S. Abbott of Blacksburg, Director of Operations, Red Sun Farms, LLC
- Robert H. Buchler of Mosely, Spruance Site EHS Leader, DuPont
- Kelly Bundy of Richmond, Attorney, Hirschler Fleischer
- Lutheria H. Smith of Roanoke, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, American National Bank & Trust Company, and School Board Chair, Roanoke
Southern Regional Education Board
- Javaid Siddiqi of Midlothian, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hunt Institute
Virginia Corn Board
- Heath Bray* of Urbanna, Manager, Perdue Agribusiness Grain, LLC
- William C. Crossman* of Westmoreland, Grain Farmer of corn, wheat, and soybeans
- Ray Keating* of Norfolk, Head International Merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness
*denotes reappointment