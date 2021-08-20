Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 6:55 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration today.

Office of the Governor

  • James “J.D.” Ratliff, Director of Scheduling

Aerospace Advisory Council

  • Nicholas P. Devereux of Alexandria, Policy and Government Affairs Manager, Wing Aviation LLC
  • Major General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF of Norfolk, Retired Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance

  • Richard Gagliano* of Charlottesville, President and Chief Executive Officer, AccuTec, Inc.
  • Wayne Stilwell* of Manassas, Chief Executive Officer, Stilwell Technology and Robotics, LLC
  • Kaushik Vashee, P.E. of Greensboro, North Carolina, Vice President, DanChem

Capitol Square Preservation Council

  • The Honorable Robert H. Brink* of Arlington, Former Member, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Lauranett Lee, PhD* of Chesterfield, Public Historian and Instructor, University of Richmond

Safety and Health Codes Board

  • Jay S. Abbott of Blacksburg, Director of Operations, Red Sun Farms, LLC
  • Robert H. Buchler of Mosely, Spruance Site EHS Leader, DuPont
  • Kelly Bundy of Richmond, Attorney, Hirschler Fleischer
  • Lutheria H. Smith of Roanoke, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, American National Bank & Trust Company, and School Board Chair, Roanoke

Southern Regional Education Board

  • Javaid Siddiqi of Midlothian, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hunt Institute

Virginia Corn Board

  • Heath Bray* of Urbanna, Manager, Perdue Agribusiness Grain, LLC
  • William C. Crossman* of Westmoreland, Grain Farmer of corn, wheat, and soybeans
  • Ray Keating* of Norfolk, Head International Merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness

*denotes reappointment


Augusta Health Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press