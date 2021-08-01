Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Auctioneers Board
- Angela Smith-Mackey* of Fredericksburg, Lead Systems Architect Engineer
- Linda W. Terry, AARE, CAI, GRI* of Manakin Sabot, Auctioneer/Broker
Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists
- Doug DeBerry* of Williamsburg, Professor, William & Mary
- Larry James Giannasi* of Hanover, Geologist, Soil Scientist, and Principal, GeoEnvironmental Services, Inc.
- Michael D. Lawless* of Blacksburg, Vice President, Draper Aden Associates
Board of Pharmacy
- Cheri Garvin of Leesburg, Pharmacist and Owner, The Compounding Center
Board of Physical Therapy
- Elizabeth Locke, PT, PhD* of Newport News, Executive Director and Associate Professor, Kean University
- Mira Mariano* of Norfolk, Clinical Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University
- Susan “Suzy” Szasz Palmer* of Richmond, Retired Librarian
Board of Veterinary Medicine
- Thomas B. Massie, Jr., DVM of Washington, Veterinarian, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, P.C. – Large Animal
Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission
- Dawit Haile* of Chester, Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Virginia State University
- Lorraine Amesbury Holder of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Operations, STIHL Inc.
- Jill B. Loope of Roanoke, Director of Economic Development, Roanoke County
- Brett A. Vassey* of Chesterfield, President and CEO, Virginia Manufacturers Association
Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board
- Damodar Ambur of Yorktown, Retired Deputy Director of Aerospace Research, NASA Langley Research Center
- Gary R. Artybridge, Jr. of Smithfield, Manager, Corporate Citizenship and K-12 Education Partnerships, Newport News Shipbuilding
- Chris Dovi of Richmond, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CodeVA
- Casey M. Roberts of Chesapeake, Executive Director, New Horizons Regional Education Centers
- Amy E. Sabarre of Dayton, Director of STEM Education PK-12 and Science Coordinator PK-5, Harrisonburg City Public Schools
- Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, PhD of Loudoun, Professor, George Mason University
- Susheela Shanta of Roanoke, Director and Faculty, Center for Engineering, Governor’s STEM Academy at Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Roanoke County Public Schools
- Zaina Tarafder of Sterling, Student and Founder and President, STEMPower
- Amy Stinnett White, MS of Buchanan, Dean, School of STEM, Virginia Western Community College
*denotes reappointment