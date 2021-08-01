first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 12:05 am

(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Auctioneers Board

  • Angela Smith-Mackey* of Fredericksburg, Lead Systems Architect Engineer
  • Linda W. Terry, AARE, CAI, GRI* of Manakin Sabot, Auctioneer/Broker

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists

  • Doug DeBerry* of Williamsburg, Professor, William & Mary
  • Larry James Giannasi* of Hanover, Geologist, Soil Scientist, and Principal, GeoEnvironmental Services, Inc.
  • Michael D. Lawless* of Blacksburg, Vice President, Draper Aden Associates

Board of Pharmacy

  • Cheri Garvin of Leesburg, Pharmacist and Owner, The Compounding Center

Board of Physical Therapy

  • Elizabeth Locke, PT, PhD* of Newport News, Executive Director and Associate Professor, Kean University
  • Mira Mariano* of Norfolk, Clinical Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University
  • Susan “Suzy” Szasz Palmer* of Richmond, Retired Librarian

Board of Veterinary Medicine

  • Thomas B. Massie, Jr., DVM of Washington, Veterinarian, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, P.C. – Large Animal

Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission

  • Dawit Haile* of Chester, Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Virginia State University
  • Lorraine Amesbury Holder of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Operations, STIHL Inc.
  • Jill B. Loope of Roanoke, Director of Economic Development, Roanoke County
  • Brett A. Vassey* of Chesterfield, President and CEO, Virginia Manufacturers Association

Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board

  • Damodar Ambur of Yorktown, Retired Deputy Director of Aerospace Research, NASA Langley Research Center
  • Gary R. Artybridge, Jr. of Smithfield, Manager, Corporate Citizenship and K-12 Education Partnerships, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Chris Dovi of Richmond, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CodeVA
  • Casey M. Roberts of Chesapeake, Executive Director, New Horizons Regional Education Centers
  • Amy E. Sabarre of Dayton, Director of STEM Education PK-12 and Science Coordinator PK-5, Harrisonburg City Public Schools
  • Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, PhD of Loudoun, Professor, George Mason University
  • Susheela Shanta of Roanoke, Director and Faculty, Center for Engineering, Governor’s STEM Academy at Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Roanoke County Public Schools
  • Zaina Tarafder of Sterling, Student and Founder and President, STEMPower
  • Amy Stinnett White, MS of Buchanan, Dean, School of STEM, Virginia Western Community College

*denotes reappointment


