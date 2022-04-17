Norfolk Tides split doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Norfolk Tides (8-4) split a doubleheader with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-6) on Easter Sunday. They won game one, 5-1, for their fifth straight win. They lost game two on a walk-off double to lose, 1-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in game one. Ender Inciarte had an RBI single that scored Ronald Guzman. It was the only run they would score, and Norfolk responded immediately with three runs in the top of the third. Richie Martin ripped a bases loaded double to score the first two runs. Jahmai Jones added another with an RBI groundout to make it 3-1, Norfolk.

Norfolk’s last two runs were scored in the sixth. Jacob Nottingham ripped his first triple of the season to add the first run. Rylan Bannon topped Norfolk’s offense off with an RBI fielder’s choice, making the final 5-1 in game one. Kyle Bradish earned his first win of the season, followed by a scoreless inning each from relievers Nick Vespi and Cole Uvila.

Game two started at 3:03 p.m., and both teams were scoreless through the first three innings. Tides starter Kevin Smith was scoreless through the three innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.69 in his three appearances. The bullpen went on throw three more scoreless innings, with Isaac Mattson throwing the fourth, while Zac Lowther threw the fifth and sixth.

Lowther continued to pitch in the seventh inning and was able to get the first two outs of the inning. But he walked pinch hitter Jose Peraza and allowed the game-winning run on a double by Oswald Peraza, giving Scranton the 1-0 victory

The Tides return home Tuesday night to host the Durham Bulls. The probables have not been announced, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

