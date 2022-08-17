Norfolk Tides can’t keep up with Durham’s 12 hits in 8-3 loss
The Norfolk Tides (51-60) lost to the Durham Bulls (63-49), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Norfolk scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning when they had runners on first and third and executed a double steal. It was DJ Stewart who stole home, becoming the first Tide to do so since Patrick Dorrian did so on April 22 vs. Durham.
Durham would blow away Norfolk from then on out. They scored three runs each in the third and fourth innings. Jonathan Aranda tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI double in the third. Rene Pinto and Miles Mastrobuoni followed with RBI singles. In the fourth, Aranda struck again with an RBI double. Josh Lowe followed him with his seventh home run of the game, putting Durham up, 6-1.
Two more runs would score for Durham to cap their victory, scoring once in the fifth and seventh innings each. Norfolk did score two runs in the seventh themselves on a two-run single by Yusniel Diaz, but that would be it as they lost, 8-3.
Game two of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-1. 3.83) will start for the Tides and will face off against Bulls starter RHP Taj Bradley (1-3, 4.50).