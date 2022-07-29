Norfolk makes it two straight at Memphis
The Norfolk Tides (46-50) won their second-straight game against the Memphis Redbirds (52-44), 6-4, on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
The Tides opened the scoring in the third inning when Kyle Stowers drove home Jordan Westburg with a two-out single but the lead was short lived, as the Redbirds would go on to score four time in the bottom half of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
Norfolk would immediately swing momentum its way by scoring four runs the next half inning to take a 5-4 lead. Kelvin Gutiérrez scored on an error and Cadyn Grenier would then draw a walk with a bases loaded three batters later. Gunnar Henderson would plate two more runs with a two-out single to cap the scoring.
Stowers would go on to provide a much-needed insurance run in the ninth, scoring Cadyn Grenier with a two-out triple to make it a 6-4 game. The Orioles No. 7 prospect now has an RBI in four-straight games and a grand total of nine during that span.
Matt Harvey turned in a solid start for the Tides allowing four runs, three earned, in 5.0 innings of work on six hits, which included one home run. He struck out two batters and walked win. Bolstered by his strong outing, the bullpen closed out the contest by tossing 4.0 scoreless frames, with Marcos Diplán working 1.0 innings, Louis Head spinning 2.0 scoreless innings and Cole Uvila surviving a late rally in the ninth to earn the save.
The two clubs are back in action tomorrow night for game four of this series. The Tides are slated to start RHP Chris Vallimont (2-3, 5.09) and the Redbirds are scheduled to start RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 4.06). First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.