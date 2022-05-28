Nonprofit debuts Ready, Set, Solar! program in Shenandoah Valley

Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors is rolling out Ready, Set, Solar!, a new program that will simplify the process of installing solar panels by providing consumers with one-on-one guidance.

This will enable them to make the most informed decision when individually purchasing solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and/or battery storage systems. SUN’s Go Solar team experts will serve as personal coaches to help each consumer navigate through the entire process of going solar.

The Ready, Set, Solar! program utilizes an eight-week, comprehensive curriculum that includes multifaceted educational resources and group activities. Participants will receive a free roof review and informational materials covering the basics of solar, technology, financing and incentives, solar policies, installer proposals and selection process, installation expectations, and follow-up resources on being a solar owner.

“Ready, Set, Solar! will empower Shenandoah Valley residents and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Aaron Sutch, Atlantic Southeast regional director for Solar United Neighbors. “As energy prices continue to increase, Solar United Neighbors understands the financial pressure consumers face. Now, more than ever, Solar United Neighbors along with its partners, continues to create new opportunities that aim to provide more affordable and accessible solar energy options to all Virginians.”

The continuous program is open to Shenandoah Valley residents and businesses from Lexington in the south to Winchester in the north.

Program members will also have access to unique resources, including informational sessions and proposal reading sessions. Materials will be available in English and Spanish. Members also receive active support from a network of peers, including current solar homeowners, SUN staff and volunteers.

“We’re thrilled to support this new, innovative program that will provide individualized service to consumers who are interested in solar but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Joy Loving, volunteer of 50 by 25 Harrisonburg. “By simplifying the process of going solar, and educating more people about its benefits, we’ll be taking a huge leap towards giving these individuals energy independence.”

Since 2014, Solar United Neighbors of Virginia has helped 1,100 homes and businesses to install and access solar panels, representing 8.4 thousand kW of solar power, $22.7 million in local solar spending, and more than 204 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.

Individuals interested in going solar can sign up at solarunitedneighbors.org/readysetsolarva.

SUN and its partners will host the following informational events to help educate consumers and businesses about the new program:

Info Session #1

Wednesday, June 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Virtual/Webinar

Click here to register

Info Session #2

Monday, July 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Massanutten Regional Library (174 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

Click here to register

