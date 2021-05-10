No. 13 Virginia advances to College Cup with 1-0 win over No. 4 TCU

A Lizzy Sieracki header in the 60th minute proved to be all the Cavaliers needed on Sunday as Virginia advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 victory over fourth-seeded TCU at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers (14-4-2) , who are ranked No. 13 nationally, entered the day as the only unseeded team in the quarterfinals, and knocked off the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs (12-2-2) to advance to a semifinal match against top-seeded and top-ranked Florida State (13-0-1). That match will be on Thursday, May 13, in Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Times have not been set for the semifinal matchups. The games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Cavaliers advanced to the semifinals three times prior to this season: 1991, 2013 and 2014.

Virginia and TCU played to a stalemate through the first half, though the Cavaliers had a 6-to-2 edge in shots at the break.

The Cavaliers got on the board with the Sieracki goal in the 60th minute. Lia Godfrey served a perfect ball into the box off a corner and Sieracki headed it in with authority past the near post for the 1-0 lead.

TCU nearly found an equalizing goal five minutes later when Yazmeen Ryan’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced in front of the goal before Laurel Ivory would secure it to keep the Hoos in the lead. Virginia would control the bulk of the game down the stretch, though Ivory would be called upon to make a pair of key saves in the final 10 minutes of play to preserve the victory.

Virginia finished the game with an 11-to-5 advantage in shots and Ivory’s two saves matched the two saves by TCU keeper Emily Alvarado.

