Nine trees scheduled to be removed on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Division will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees.

As protection of life and property are paramount, the city feels it is in the best interest of the public to eliminate the risk of hazard, according to a news alert sent to residents.

Timing of tree work will likely occur in late winter to early spring 2023.

Removal trees will be clearly marked with ribbon, and thus easily identified.

The city will be inviting the public to three educational sessions to address public concerns and answer any questions. Education sessions will focus on specific health concerns associated with the tree removals.

Downtown Mall tree information sessions

Private (Mall businesses): Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall), 501 E. Main St.

Public: Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. For Zoom Invitation, contact Steve Gaines at [email protected]

Public: Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall) 501 E. Main St.

Public: Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall) 501 E. Main St.

For more information, please contact Steve Gaines at [email protected] or (434) 989-9110