Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
nine trees scheduled to be removed on charlottesvilles downtown mall
Local/Virginia/U.S. News

Nine trees scheduled to be removed on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

CharlottesvilleThe City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Division will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees.

As protection of life and property are paramount, the city feels it is in the best interest of the public to eliminate the risk of hazard, according to a news alert sent to residents.

Timing of tree work will likely occur in late winter to early spring 2023.

Removal trees will be clearly marked with ribbon, and thus easily identified.

The city will be inviting the public to three educational sessions to address public concerns and answer any questions. Education sessions will focus on specific health concerns associated with the tree removals.

Downtown Mall tree information sessions

  • Private (Mall businesses): Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall), 501 E. Main St.
  • Public: Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. For Zoom Invitation, contact Steve Gaines at [email protected]
  • Public: Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall) 501 E. Main St.
  • Public: Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m., in-person meeting at Parks and Recreation Admin. Building (Downtown Mall) 501 E. Main St.

For more information, please contact Steve Gaines at [email protected] or (434) 989-9110

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In North Carolina
deeksha
harrisonburg virginia fire department

Fire Prevention Week: ‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape’
Crystal Graham

The Harrisonburg Fire Department members want you to plan ahead – both for making a fire safety strategy and for a month full of great community events.

Denver Riggleman

Denver Riggleman endorses Abigail Spanberger for re-election in new TV ad
Chris Graham

Former Fifth District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is appearing in a TV ad for incumbent Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger in which Riggleman endorses Spanberger for re-election.

open sign
, , ,

Launch grants help create new businesses, new jobs
Crystal Graham
russia ukraine

Lawrence S. Wittner: There is an alternative to war
Columns & Op/Eds
depression therapy

World Mental Health Day: Breaking down depression, treatment options
News Desk

State Air Pollution Board adopts partial nonattainment area for sulfur dioxide in Giles County
Rebecca Barnabi