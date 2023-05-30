Countries
Culture

Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit to make three stops in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:

wreaths across america logoWreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will make several stops in Virginia in the month of July to honor those who served.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed.”

The exhibit will feature interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. It serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service of veterans. All community members are invited to the events.

Norfolk – Thursday, July 6

The Adam Thoroughgood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the national tour. Free and open to the public at 1 Waterside Drive (Nauticus where USS Wisconsin is berthed) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Williamsburg – Friday, July 7

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Merchant Square in downtown Historic Williamsburg (in a parking lot in the middle of the square) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Arlington – Sunday, July 9

The Women in Military Service For America Foundation, Inc. will host a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Arlington National Cemetery at the Women’s Memorial from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information or to host the MEE, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

