Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswoodlands in page county now protected as part of shenandoah national park
Local

Woodlands in Page County now protected as part of Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Published date:
shenandoah national park
Photo: Shenandoah National Park

Nearly 1,000 acres of woodlands, including the headwaters of Naked Creek in the Tanners Ridge area of Page County, are now protected as part of Shenandoah National Park.

The land, which will now be protected and preserved as public lands in perpetuity, was donated to the park by the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“The Shenandoah National Park Trust is proud of the strong collaborations that have led to this momentous addition to the park,” said Jessica Cocciolone, executive director of the trust, at a mountainside ceremony marking the donation held on Thursday. “These partnerships have ensured that this majestic property will be preserved for generations to come.”

The Shenandoah National Park Trust worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and local partners and landowners to purchase three contiguous properties with funds from the 2016 DuPont environmental damage settlement.

Funds from the settlement were to be used for “land protection, property acquisition, and recreational and wildlife enhancements – riparian habitat along the South River or South Fork Shenandoah River.”

The donated land is rich with history reflecting generations of family ownership and natural wonders, including waterfalls and sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley.

Former landowners Camille Bradford, Carol Dean Campbell, Connie Dean Kerlin, and the Graves family have made the restoration and protection of these lands a priority by making their properties available for purchase.

“We are thrilled that the settlement funds enabled the addition of these lands to Shenandoah National Park,” said Cindy Schulz, field office supervisor at the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s Virginia Ecological Services Field Office. “Conserving this area meets the goals of the settlement by protecting tributaries to the South Fork Shenandoah River and providing and improving habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife.”

“We are honored to be entrusted with the protection of these lands for the American people,” said Pat Kenney, superintendent of Shenandoah National Park. “We appreciate the willing sellers for their recognition of the importance of protecting these lands for future generations.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

supreme court
U.S./World

Bill in Congress would require federal judges to place stocks in blind trusts

Chris Graham
kevin gates
Culture

Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo

Crystal Graham

Rapper Kevin Gates has performed for packed stadiums across the country. His mission today goes beyond selling tickets. His focus now is on suicide prevention.

graduation ceremony
Local

First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend

Crystal Graham

Seventeen graduates from James Madison University and the Shenandoah Valley have earned college degrees – and are the first in their families to achieve the honor.

Israel
U.S./World

The occupation is destroying Israel’s democracy, regardless of the spin

Alon Ben-Meier
virginia tech logo
Sports

Virginia Tech hoops, football alum Devin Wilson named director of student-athlete alumni engagement

Chris Graham
star theater stuart virginia marquee
Culture

Virginia Tech graduate students guide Town of Stuart on future of 1940s Star Theatre

Crystal Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

The debt ceiling can be fixed now by Congress: Why is Congress not acting?

Tom H. Hastings

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy