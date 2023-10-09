Women’s Soccer: Virginia falls at NC State, 2-1, still winless in ACC play this season

Virginia lost 2-1 at NC State on Sunday, and remains winless in ACC play six games into the conference season.

The first goal for the Wolfpack (2-7-5, 1-3-2 ACC) came in the sixth minute with a shot from Joseph across the face of goal that hit a Virginia defender and redirected sharply into the net.

The second strike came in the 12th minute as NC State’s Hannah Jabril served a ball over the top of the defense and Annika Wohner volleyed the shot on the run, slotting it between the diving keeper and the right post for the score.

Virginia (5-3-5, 0-3-3 ACC) got on the board with a header from Allie Ross in the 64th minute. Cagle drove down the right side before serving a ball in toward the six. Ross got a head on it and sent it down and in past the back post to get Virginia the goal.