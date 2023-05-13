Countries
Sports

Women’s Lacrosse: Albany rallies from big deficit, upsets #12 UVA in NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Albany rallied from a 10-3 deficit to #12 Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers, 16-14, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

UVA (11-7) held Albany scoreless for nearly 24 minutes to build that 10-3 lead in the third quarter.

The Danes (13-6) went on a 7-1 run in the final 8:50 of the third to make it a one-goal game at the end of three.

Sophomore Kate Miller connected with Mackenzie Hoeg to put UVA up 12-10 early in the fourth quarter, but Albany responded with a five-goal run to take control.

Hoeg, Rachel Clark and Jaime Biskup each finished with hat tricks. Morgan Schwab had a team-high seven points, dishing out six assists.

Albany’s Sarah Falk had a game-high seven goals and Katie Pascale had seven points.

