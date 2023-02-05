Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news womens basketball virginia falls at pitt 60 51 extending losing streak to six games
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games

Chris Graham
Published:
uva pitt
Photo: UVA Athletics

Pitt was winless in the ACC until Sunday, when the Panthers sent Virginia to its sixth straight loss, a 60-51 setback at the Peterson Events Center.

A 14-2 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia (14-10, 3-10 ACC) would get no closer than five the rest of the way.

“I was completely and totally embarrassed by what we displayed today,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said afterward. “That is not UVA women’s basketball. That is not our culture. That is not how we play, and how we are going to play moving forward. I will fix it.”

Expect some trash cans set up courtside for the next couple of practices after this one, which saw Virginia shoot 27.0 percent (17-of-63), its lowest shooting percentage of the year.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 14 points with nine rebounds. London Clarkson grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Pitt (8-15, 1-11 ACC) had four players finish in double figures, led by 14 points from Dayshanette Harris.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ben cline
,

ClineWatch: The hypocritical letter from House Republicans to President Biden
Perspectives
albemarle county

Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD
Crystal Graham

Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a "high performer" - the highest designation level attainable.

dan roberts virginia tourism

Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy
Crystal Graham

Virginia Tourism Corporation announced that Dan Roberts has returned to the agency as Vice President of Research and Strategy.

wheelchair in office

Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign
Crystal Graham
podcast
,

Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
Crystal Graham
polar plunge 2023

Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
Crystal Graham
police car
,

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy