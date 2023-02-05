Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games

Pitt was winless in the ACC until Sunday, when the Panthers sent Virginia to its sixth straight loss, a 60-51 setback at the Peterson Events Center.

A 14-2 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia (14-10, 3-10 ACC) would get no closer than five the rest of the way.

“I was completely and totally embarrassed by what we displayed today,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said afterward. “That is not UVA women’s basketball. That is not our culture. That is not how we play, and how we are going to play moving forward. I will fix it.”

Expect some trash cans set up courtside for the next couple of practices after this one, which saw Virginia shoot 27.0 percent (17-of-63), its lowest shooting percentage of the year.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 14 points with nine rebounds. London Clarkson grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Pitt (8-15, 1-11 ACC) had four players finish in double figures, led by 14 points from Dayshanette Harris.