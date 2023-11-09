Countries
Women's Basketball: UVA get big nights from newcomers Brown, Johnson, McGhee in win
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA get big nights from newcomers Brown, Johnson, McGhee in win

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva maryland eastern shore
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia got a double-double from Jillian Brown and a big night from Camryn Taylor in a 76-52 season-opening win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday night at JPJ.

Brown, a transfer from Northwestern, had 14 points and 13 rebounds in her UVA debut.

Taylor had 22 points and nine boards for the ‘Hoos.

Two freshmen also made their debuts – five-star point guard Kymora Johnson from St. Anne’s-Belfield putting up 15 points and seven rebounds, and four-star guard Olivia McGhee from Louisa County chipping in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

“We had to kind of grind it out a little bit, get in the rhythm. We were thrown off a little bit in the beginning, during warmups,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I was happy to see everybody step up. I thought Edessa (Noyan) just got thrown into the fire and had to start. Olivia (McGhee) played the four pretty much the whole game when she was in, and that’s not a position that she usually plays, she plays the three. So, I was happy to see them step up.”

The Cavaliers return to John Paul Jones Arena to host Campbell (1-0) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

