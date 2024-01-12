Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Basketball: #7 NC State jumps out early, blows out Virginia, 93-66
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: #7 NC State jumps out early, blows out Virginia, 93-66

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva nc state
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia had held its own with NC State two weeks ago in Charlottesville, actually leading at the half before the Pack took control on the way to a 72-61 win.

State took control early on Wednesday night, leading by 16 after a quarter, going on to a 93-66 win in Reynolds Coliseum.

An 11-0 first quarter run broke open what was briefly a close game and set NC State (15-1, 3-1 ACC) out to a 29-13 lead at the end of the first.

The margin was 23 at the half and ballooned to as many as 34 in the second half.

Virginia forward Camryn Taylor led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Freshman point guard Kymora Johnson had 14 points four assists for the ‘Hoos (8-7, 0-4 ACC).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
2 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
3 Winter weather looking likely next week: Four inches of snow possible on Tuesday
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

mental health
Local

Counselor who serves first responders, military veterans, LGBTQ community named SVSS director

Rebecca Barnabi
Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil
Arts & Culture, Local

JMU brings reconciliation expert to campus to kick off MLK Week

Crystal Graham

Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil will be the keynote speaker to kick off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

business money
Politics, U.S. & World

Senators call on HUD to review gap in mortgage approval rate for Blacks, whites at Navy Federal

Rebecca Barnabi

CNN recently reported that Navy Federal Credit Union is more than twice as likely to deny a loan from a Black applicant as a white applicant. 

Martin Luther King AI image
Arts & Culture, Local

Harrisonburg: Weekend of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. planned at EMU

Crystal Graham
9 mm gun and bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man who fatally shot brother for being ‘disrespectful’ convicted of second-degree murder

Crystal Graham
cigarettes
Cops & Courts, Virginia

VADOC: Woman staff member charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a prisoner

Crystal Graham
homeless soup winter
Local

Warming centers open in Charlottesville ahead of forecasted freezing temperatures

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status