Women’s Basketball: #7 NC State jumps out early, blows out Virginia, 93-66

Virginia had held its own with NC State two weeks ago in Charlottesville, actually leading at the half before the Pack took control on the way to a 72-61 win.

State took control early on Wednesday night, leading by 16 after a quarter, going on to a 93-66 win in Reynolds Coliseum.

An 11-0 first quarter run broke open what was briefly a close game and set NC State (15-1, 3-1 ACC) out to a 29-13 lead at the end of the first.

The margin was 23 at the half and ballooned to as many as 34 in the second half.

Virginia forward Camryn Taylor led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Freshman point guard Kymora Johnson had 14 points four assists for the ‘Hoos (8-7, 0-4 ACC).