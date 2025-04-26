Virginia State Police have identified the name of the driver killed on Interstate 495 on Friday morning in Fairfax County.

Danielle Foreman, 21, of Woodbridge, was killed when her vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer that had slowed due to a work zone.

The accident occurred just before 2 a.m. Foreman’s sedan came to rest underneath the tractor trailer. She died at the scene.

The accident occurred on I-495 northbound near the Old Dominion overpass.

The tractor trailer was carrying produce, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

