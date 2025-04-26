Home Woman’s name released in fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495
Virginia

Woman’s name released in fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia State Police have identified the name of the driver killed on Interstate 495 on Friday morning in Fairfax County.

Danielle Foreman, 21, of Woodbridge, was killed when her vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer that had slowed due to a work zone.

The accident occurred just before 2 a.m. Foreman’s sedan came to rest underneath the tractor trailer. She died at the scene.

The accident occurred on I-495 northbound near the Old Dominion overpass.

The tractor trailer was carrying produce, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

