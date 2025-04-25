Home One dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County
One dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County

Crystal Graham
One person is dead in an early morning two-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

Virginia State Police has not released the name of the deceased person.

The accident occurred just before 2 a.m. when a tractor trailer slowed in a work zone and a sedan struck the truck in the rear. The sedan came to rest underneath the tractor trailer. The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

Identification is pending, according to VSP.

The accident occurred on I-495 northbound near the Old Dominion overpass.

The tractor trailer was carrying produce.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design.

