Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news what uva basketball fans need to know miami is ranked but were not sure why
Sports

What UVA Basketball fans need to know: Miami is ranked, but we’re not sure why

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Miami is 22nd in both national polls this week, which is probably what you should expect for an ACC team off to an 11-1 start.

The best victory to this point for the ‘Canes, though, is Rutgers, which is sneaky decent (7-4, KenPom: 27), but still, it’s Rutgers, and it was at home.

Cornell (7-3, KenPom: 176) dropped 105 on them, albeit in a loss – 107-105, on Dec. 7.

Miami (11-1, KenPom: 48) is 123rd nationally in adjusted defense (0.997 points per possession).

That’s bad.

They’re good on offense – 12th (1.143 PPP).

They’ve got some dudes – Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack.

The Pack kid was lured to South Florida by a pending two-year, $800,000 NIL deal, so somebody with money, anyway, thinks he’s good.

This Miami team should end up in the NCAA Tournament, but nothing right now except the 11-1 record screams ranked team.

The matchups

Isaiah Wong, a 6’4” junior, is the nerve center for UM (16.7 ppg, 4.5 rebounds/g, 4.4 assists/g, 46.1% FG, 26.2%3FG).

I presume that Tony Bennett puts Reece Beekman (9.3 ppg, 4.7 assists/g, 41.7% FG, 45.0% 3FG) on him defensively.

Beekman hasn’t been what he was last year on the defensive end this year. According to Synergy Sports, Beeks, a year ago, held opponents to 0.675 PPP and 30.9 percent shooting; through nine games this season, he’s allowing 0.833 PPP and 41.2 percent shooting.

This will be a test that Bennett will need Beekman to pass.

Jordan Miller (15.1 ppg, 6.1 rebounds/g, 54.2% FG, 34.1% 3FG), a 6’7” senior, gives up 50 pounds to his opposite four, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (11.8 ppg, 6.3 rebounds/g, 52.7% 3FG).

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier (13.8 ppg, 9.9 rebounds/g, 62.9% FG), is an undersized five (6’7”, 245 pounds).

Omier will match up at the outset with 6’11” Virginia center Kadin Shedrick (9.9 ppg, 4.6 rebounds/g, 72.1% FG), but expect Bennett to use 6’8” grad transfer Ben Vander Plas (6.8 ppg, 3.9 rebounds/g, 38.3% FG, 28.6% 3FG) and 6’8” freshman Ryan Dunn (3.0 ppg, 2.4 rebounds/g, 53.3% FG) at the five spot for stretches.

Nijel Pack, the 6’0” Kansas State transfer, has seen his productivity drop (from 17.4 ppg last season to 11.3 ppg this season) – with his shooting also down (he’s below 40 percent from the field, and just 32.8 percent from three).

Pack missed Miami’s 91-76 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday, but coach Jim Larranaga expects him back for Tuesday’s game.

Bensley Joseph (6.4 ppg, 2.8 assists/g, 48.1% FG, 42.4% 3FG), a 6’2” sophomore, got the start at point in Pack’s absence, and put up good numbers – 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Pack and Joseph will have to match wits with UVA’s timeless Kihei Clark (11.3 ppg, 5.3 assists/g, 40.8% FG, 38.7% 3FG), who is 5-0 all-time against Miami.

Wooga Poplar (8.3 ppg, 50% FG, 33.3% 3FG), a 6’5” sophomore, gets 6’4” senior Armaan Franklin (10.9 ppg, 43.1% FG, 42.5% 3FG), who hasn’t done much since his 26-point night in the win over Baylor last month.

Bennett has been giving more minutes of late at the big guard slot to 6’4” freshman Isaac McKneely (4.9 ppg, 35% FG, 38.7% 3FG), so expect to see iMac for 20-25 minutes Tuesday night.

Projections

  • KenPom: Virginia 69-67, 57% win probability
  • Bart Torvik: Virginia 67-66, 56% win probability
  • ESPN BPI: Miami +1.3, 55.7% win probability

Video

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubling down on OC Greg Roman
Chris Graham
snow ice road

AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
Crystal Graham

As Virginia residents prepare for ice and snow in the forecast, most people remember to stock up on bread and milk and other necessities. But if you are on the road when bad weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared...

police emergency fire

DEVELOPING: One person injured in shooting on North Berkshire Road in Charlottesville
Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police are reporting that there was a shooting on Monday at 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Berkshire Road.

Missing person: Augusta County searching for runaway juvenile
Chris Graham
Isaac McKneely

Freshman Isaac McKneely is stealing minutes: is Virginia’s iMac ready to be a starter?
Chris Graham
police

Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Chris Graham
tony bennett

Tony Bennett takes care of big 2023 and beyond need with huge point guard commit
Chris Graham