Earth Day Staunton’s theme for 2025 of renewable energy, titled “We’ve Got the Power to Protect the Planet,” is a timely one.

The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand. The family-friendly festival will include wildlife programs by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a live beehive, solar telescope viewing, native plant sales and free trees. Electric cars will be on display and several solar energy companies will be on hand.

“With fossil-fuel caused climate change weather extremes and wildfires in the news almost daily, the need to switch to clean, renewable energy is more urgent than ever,” Event organizer Caroline Sheridan said.

Augusta County Schools will be presented with an Earth Hero Organization Award during the event in recognition of their use of solar energy on 11 school buildings and their use of electric buses and vans in transporting students. The solar energy systems in county school buildings include an educational component which allows students to see how much energy is produced and how much carbon is kept out of the atmosphere as compared to fossil fuels.

Receiving the Earth Hero Individual Award will be Matt Sensabaugh, the Staunton City Horticulturist, for his work enhancing and managing the trees in the city.

“Our City Arborist Matt Sensabaugh has tirelessly planted trees all over Staunton for 20 years, while also caring for the surviving trees planted on Staunton’s first Arbor Day in 1889. When Shenandoah Green launched its tree planting project during the pandemic, Matt was a great partner in our efforts to get folks safely outside, increase Staunton’s tree canopy, and reinforce our natural buffer against carbon in the atmosphere. And when we launched Staunton Tree Stewards, Matt became a trusted collaborator and partner in both tree planting and tree care. We can’t think of a more deserving recipient of Earth Day Staunton’s Earth Hero Award!” Fred Blanton of Shenandoah Green’s Staunton Tree Stewards said.

The Staunton Tree Stewards will have native trees to give away during Earth Day Staunton, thanks to Bartlett Tree Experts, Virginia Trees and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“Planting trees is one very important way for people to combat climate change. They offset carbon emissions that are the main cause and they cool the area around them, reducing the need for air conditioning. Another great benefit is they provide much needed habitat for wildlife,” Wendy Meyer of Shenandoah Green’s Staunton Tree Stewards said.

Native plants to further support area wildlife will be offered for sale by the Shenandoah Chapter of the Native Plant Society and by The Natural Garden of Harrisonburg.

Other activities at Earth Day Staunton will include a kayak raffle by Friends of Middle River, a stream critter touch tank, free butterfly garden seeds, and many hands-on crafts and activities. Children will receive an event passport to get stamped by exhibitors during and earn a souvenir button. Food trucks will be on site and composting and recycling will be offered by Shenandoah Green and Black Bear Composting.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.

Drawings submitted by students of area schools to celebrate Earth Day can be viewed at the event, online and the Earth Day Staunton Facebook page.

An Earth Day poetry contest is open for submissions through April 30, 2025. Poems must relate to the theme, “We’ve Got the Power to Protect the Planet.” Prizes will be awarded for the best in each of three age categories: elementary, middle/high school and adult. More information is available online.

Sponsors of the Earth Day Staunton 2025 include CMA’s Valley Subaru, Virginia Eagle, the Augusta Bird Club, Shenandoah Valley Conservancy, Paradise Energy Solutions, Secure Solar Futures, Tiger Solar, Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee, Creekside Acres Bees, Refill Renew Store and Staunton Parks and Recreation.

