Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro warm weather high winds lead city to issue burn ban
Local

Waynesboro: Warm weather, high winds lead city to issue burn ban

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro has instituted a burn ban effective through Saturday at 4 p.m.

The ban was issued in light of the weather forecast for the next several days, which has the city in line for warmer than normal temperatures and moderate to high winds.

Temperatures are expected to top out on Thursday in the upper 70s, well above normal for late February.

According to the city fire marshal’s office, the lack of snow over the winter months has resulted in most native vegetative fuels such as leaves, brush, and grass have not been compacted.

The absence of a leaf canopy allows these fuels to dry out more quickly, adding to the threat of a wildland fire.

This temporary burn ban includes outdoor cooking that utilizes an open fire and fires in a portable outdoor fireplace.

Charcoal and gas grills are exempt from the burn ban.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

solar farm
Virginia

Secure Solar Futures to install panels on 12 schools in Prince William County

Rebecca Barnabi
prescription drugs
Virginia

As Adderall shortage in US continues, Virginia representative pushes DEA

Rebecca Barnabi

The total prescriptions for Adderall in the United States have increased from 35.5 million in 2019 to 41.2 million in 2021.

police investigation
U.S./World

Maryland man faces lengthy prison term in 2021 armed robbery spree

Chris Graham

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a multi-state armed robbery spree in 2021.

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech extends contracts of four Olympic sports coaches through 2028

Chris Graham
virginia softball
Sports

Ally, ESPN, ACC partnering in effort to increase coverage of women’s sports

Chris Graham
uva health
Local

UVA Health partners with seven Central Virginia counties to expand care

Rebecca Barnabi
taxes
U.S./World

People across U.S. feeling pinch of rising real estate, vehicle property taxes

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy