Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause

A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning.

Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, according to the VSP.

State Police responded to the crash on Route 654 at 6:55 a.m. Sunday. Martinez-Chavez was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 south on Route 654 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2014 Toyota Tundra driven by Kossi E. Fiavi, 32, of Harrisburg, Pa.

Fiavi died at the scene, according to State Police.

Martinez-Chavez and a passenger in the Ford, Jose M. Rivera Jandres, 27, were transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.