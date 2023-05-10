Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswaynesboro schools recognizes staff and teachers retiring in 2023
Local

Waynesboro Schools recognizes staff and teachers retiring in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Waynesboro High School Earth Science and Astronomy teacher Charlie Cox is retiring after 23 years at the school. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Waynesboro Schools said farewell and good luck to 18 teachers and staff members Tuesday evening who will retire at the end of this school year.

During a regular meeting of Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday evening, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber recognized the retirees in attendance.

“They show up every single day and they do everything they can to make a difference in the lives of students. They are dedicated, committed.” Barber said.

Five staff are retiring from Waynesboro High School: Marilou Foster, art teacher, Office Receptionist Donna Wolke, Charlie Cox, Earth Science and Astronomy teacher, Assessment Specialist Carol Butler and Spanish teacher Lisa Garcia.

Molly Via has taught in almost every school in the school system, and retires this year from Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. She taught first grade and was the school’s Teacher of the Year this year.

Two school nutrionists, Becky Deaver and Lisa Doyle will also retire.

Kate Collins Middle School Librarian and Media Specialist Karen Sellers will retire. Also retiring are James Brown, Becky Grove, Julia Hamrick and Judy Macey.

Westwood Hills Elementary School Instructional Assistant Mary Anson, Instructor Angelia Cole will retire.

Wayne Hills Center Custodian Ronald Carr will retire.

Berkeley Glenn Elementary School first-grade teacher Molly Via will retire this year.

Alyson Bond will retire as Educational Diagnostician for Waynesboro Schools. Barber said he has known Bond for 18 of his 26 years in education. They worked together in Rockingham County Schools, and after Barber came to Waynesboro, he encouraged Bond to come to Waynesboro.

Elaine Moran retires as Barber’s secretary in the central office.

“Thank you for your service. We appreciate you all so much,” Barber said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU Basketball: Ryan Odom adds Burgess, Bales, Hart to Rams coaching staff

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides lose to Jacksonville, 3-2, on walk-off balk

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (25-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15), 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop 1-0 pitchers’ duel at Erie

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels came up empty in a 1-0 shutout loss to the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday afternoon at UPMC park.

interstate 95
Virginia

Viriginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 95 in Henrico County

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Albemarle County: Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Giant food store

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Virginia Executive Order 26 launches comprehensive strategy to fight fentanyl

Rebecca Barnabi
jim wood facebook
Sports

Waynesboro could learn from WVU Athletics how to handle homophobic slurs

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy