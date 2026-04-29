Home Roanoke: Center in the Square hosting Miniatures on the Market on Friday
Schools, Arts, Media

Roanoke: Center in the Square hosting Miniatures on the Market on Friday

Chris Graham
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miniatures on the market
Photo: Spring Valley Farm

Center in the Square in Downtown Roanoke is gearing up for the second annual Miniatures on the Market, featuring a collection of miniature barnyard animals.

The one-day event runs from 3-7 p.m. on Friday.

The weather should be good: the AccuWeather forecast for Roanoke on Friday is for a high temperature of 69 degrees.

The lineup includes miniature horses, miniature goats, miniature cows, llamas and other animals.

Pony rides will also be offered as well as face painting. The petting zoo will give visitors of all ages the chance to meet the miniatures up close.

“These animals have a way of stopping people in their tracks, they’re impossible not to love,” said Michelle Simmons from Spring Valley Farm in Moneta, which will be providing the animals for the event.

“We love bringing them to Downtown Roanoke so families can experience a little bit of Spring Valley Farm magic right on the market,” Simmons said.

The cost is $5 for the petting zoo, $5 for face painting, $5 for the pony ride, and $5 for a build your own bouquet station.

A $15 ticket may be purchased to cover all four activities.

There is no cost to enter.

“We are gearing up to bring the most adorable aspects of life on the farm back into Downtown Roanoke,” said Tara Marciniak, president of Center in the Square. “It is amazing to see the transformation of Market Square into a miniature petting zoo with pony rides, face painting and bouquet stations as well as a section with free games and crafts. It is one of the cutest fundraisers we do all year.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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