A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony drug charges.

Marquis Andrew Johnson, 28, of Waynesboro, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 3rd Street on Saturday.

During the search, detectives discovered a substantial quantity of fentanyl pills, cocaine, and more than $77,000 in U.S. currency.

Johnson is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.