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Home Waynesboro: Police lead search for missing 14-year-old
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Waynesboro: Police lead search for missing 14-year-old

Chris Graham
Published date:
mckenzie wilson
McKenzie Wilson. Photo: Waynesboro Police Department

Waynesboro Police are leading the search for McKenzie Wilson, 14, who left her residence in the 900 block of Winchester Road sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Per a release from the PD, Wilson is a diabetic and did not take any of her necessary medication with her when she departed her home.

If you have seen McKenzie Wilson, have any information regarding her potential whereabouts, or possess home surveillance or dashcam footage from the area of Winchester Road during the early morning hours of July 13, contact Detective Collins at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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