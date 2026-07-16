Waynesboro: Police lead search for missing 14-year-old

Waynesboro Police are leading the search for McKenzie Wilson, 14, who left her residence in the 900 block of Winchester Road sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Per a release from the PD, Wilson is a diabetic and did not take any of her necessary medication with her when she departed her home.

If you have seen McKenzie Wilson, have any information regarding her potential whereabouts, or possess home surveillance or dashcam footage from the area of Winchester Road during the early morning hours of July 13, contact Detective Collins at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

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