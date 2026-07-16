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Home Update: Waynesboro Police still not spilling beans on June 9-11 vehicle break-ins
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Update: Waynesboro Police still not spilling beans on June 9-11 vehicle break-ins

Chris Graham
Published date:
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My last update on the June 9-11 vehicle break-ins in Waynesboro that included at least two belonging to Albemarle County Police officers was published on June 30.

The latest: still nothing on what happened.

The word from a spokesperson at the Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday:

“We do not currently have an update, but I just spoke with the case agent, and the case status is close to being at a point where we will be able to do a release.  Unfortunately, I don’t have a timeframe on when that will be.”

ICYMI

The sound you hear is me shaking my fists in anger at the sky, and trying to suppress frustration.

The background on this

What we know about this, we only know by accident: one of our staffers signed up, some time ago, for Ring alerts from the Waynesboro PD, and got a Ring alert about the break-ins, which took place over a 36-hour period from June 9-11, and forwarded it to me, so that I could try to track it down.

Because we went on to write about the break-ins, we got a news tip from a reader about there being something to do with this with Albemarle County Police.

The tip seems to have overstated the extent – the report that we got was that “over a dozen Albemarle County Police vehicles were broken into (at) the officers’ homes,” and that “(m)ultiple unsecured full auto M16 rifles, loaded magazines, tactical gear, toughbook computers, and police reports with private information were stolen.”

At least officially, “over a dozen” is actually just “two,” and the Albemarle County government official who got back to us on the news denies that police reports or computers were taken.

That county spokesperson provided the only confirmation on the record from anyone in officialdom – giving us a list of items taken from the ACPD vehicles broken into in Waynesboro that included a police rifle, ammunition and a police vest.

We’re never going to find out what happened with this.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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