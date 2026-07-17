What was that Donald Trump prime time speech about, exactly – I mean, other than it being the death rattle of a guy who knows the walls are closing in?

“Recently, we found significant numbers of burn bags, information, and this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned,” was among the non sequitur comments made by the dazed and clearly confused president in his address to the nation on Thursday.

How you can tell what he’s saying there is legit: the people who wrote the speech and turned the cameras on made sure to include Obama’s middle name.

When Trump goes Hussein, in their thinking, he’s making it rain.

His teleprompter didn’t include an indication about what might have been found in these nonexistent “burn bags” – apparently, we were supposed to be reduced to a stupor just by the mere mention.

“These bags were supposed to be, at a different level by different people, incinerated and checked, but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky. We believe this was not done on purpose, but rather through gross incompetence of the people that were supposed to burn the bags,” Trump meandered on, insisting that, and I wish I was making this up, “the findings are stunning.”

“Today, I’m asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden, to fire those involved in the cover-up, and to file criminal charges, if appropriate, against these people,” Trump said.

He left out getting the USPS in on the act.

They’ve got postal inspectors.

These “burn bags,” we can guess, which were “found,” god knows when, contain key evidence about how Democrats, who, notably, lost the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, and currently don’t control either chamber of Congress, have been stealing elections.

The rest was, Trump playing the setlist – China tried to help Biden, Venezuela fixed the voting machines.

The spectacle was such that Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, went on CBS, which broadcast the speech, and blasted the network for airing it live.

“I was embarrassed that the President of the United States went before a whole country, and networks like yours carried this as news, as opposed to a rehash of falsehoods. And it is incumbent upon you and any responsible journalist to push back on these falsehoods,” Warner told CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil.

“If we don’t call into question these falsehoods, this president is trying is going to lose a free and fair election, and unless responsible journalists and the American people step up and say our system, which has stood the test of time, is not going to be undermined by this kind of falsehoods, then you know we all will have to live with those responsibilities,” Warner said.

Of note here: Trump indicated in the speech that his administration would be releasing documents proving his many ridiculous claims, and turns out, we’ve been able to get a glimpse at these documents.

Which actually indicate that our intelligence agencies found that there were significant Russian and Chinese efforts to help, wait for it, Trump get dirt on Biden.

Warner addressed this part of the nonsense in a statement sent to media outlets.

“The greatest danger to our elections right now is false narratives seized upon here at home as a pretext to convince Americans their elections cannot be trusted – or worse, to justify unprecedented federal intervention in elections that the Constitution entrusts to the states,” Warner said, hitting on what needs to be the key point of the night.

For 10 years, Trump and his circle have been trying to undermine the legitimacy of our democratic process.

That needs to end. Now.

“Americans should recognize that danger for what it is,” Warner said. “Our democracy depends on confidence in elections that are administered according to law by the states, not on falsehoods invoked to justify unprecedented government intervention.”

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