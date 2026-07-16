The director of Good Shepherd School and Day Care in Waynesboro has been charged with failing to report allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a child.

Waynesboro Police reported on Thursday that Joel Spencer, 47, of Waynesboro, was arrested on two misdemeanor counts.

The PD reported in a release posted to Facebook that detectives initiated an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a child and the failure to report such conduct at a local private school and daycare on June 24.

The investigation, per the release, centered on two separate incidents, one alleged to have occurred in December 2025 and another in June 2026.

That’s all we have in terms of details at this time.

The online court database lists a July 21 hearing for Spencer on the charges.

The release notes that the investigation into the matter remains active. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Marion with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

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