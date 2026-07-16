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Home Waynesboro: Church school, daycare director charged with failure to report inappropriate contact
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Waynesboro: Church school, daycare director charged with failure to report inappropriate contact

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

The director of Good Shepherd School and Day Care in Waynesboro has been charged with failing to report allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a child.

Waynesboro Police reported on Thursday that Joel Spencer, 47, of Waynesboro, was arrested on two misdemeanor counts.

The PD reported in a release posted to Facebook that detectives initiated an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a child and the failure to report such conduct at a local private school and daycare on June 24.

The investigation, per the release, centered on two separate incidents, one alleged to have occurred in December 2025 and another in June 2026.

That’s all we have in terms of details at this time.

The online court database lists a July 21 hearing for Spencer on the charges.

The release notes that the investigation into the matter remains active. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Marion with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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