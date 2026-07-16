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Home Supershows update: AEW at Wembley passes 30K, WWE struggling with ‘Summerslam’
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Supershows update: AEW at Wembley passes 30K, WWE struggling with ‘Summerslam’

Chris Graham
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aew logo AEW and WWE are both running summer supershows in stadium settings. Both are going to come up well short of expectations.

WrestleTix has AEW’s Sunday, Aug. 30All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London at 30,065 tickets distributed, per an update on Thursday.

Wembley Stadium has a 90,000-fan capacity for football and rugby, and it can accommodate 25,000 on the pitch.

AEW is currently setting it up to be able to accommodate 39,821 fans.

For context, the 2023 “All In” at Wembley drew 72,265 paid, and the 2024 London show drew 46,476.

It’s looking like the 2026 show could end up in the 35,000 range, which isn’t bad, but it’s still less than half the 2023 show – and this year’s show might mark the final one for Wembley, given what Tony Khan has to be putting out in terms of money to be able to book a stadium of that size.

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Photo: © Rokas/stock.adobe.com

Now, to WWE, and its issues moving tickets to its annual “SummerSlam,” which is a two-night event this year – Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the site of the 2019 Final Four won by the UVA Basketball program that I have been known to hang around and occasionally write about.

The April 8, 2019, national title game drew 72,062 paid.

WWE is only setting up U.S. Bank Stadium for 29,535 each night, and right now, WrestleTix is reporting 22,780 tickets distributed for Night 1, and 22,364 tickets distributed for Night 2.

Compare that to what WWE did for its two-night “SummerSlam” in 2025 at MetLife Stadium in the New York City metro area – 50,493 for Night 1 and 58,186 for Night 2.

Ouch, babe.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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