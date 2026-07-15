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Home Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA IDs urgent need for dog foster families
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Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA IDs urgent need for dog foster families

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Vasyl/stock.adobe.com

An unexpected large intake at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is pushing the organization beyond the limits of its available on-campus resources.

Nine dogs arrived at the shelter before noon on Wednesday from an intake from local animal control officers, the SPCA said in a release.

To create immediate space and ensure every animal continues receiving the care and attention they need, the shelter is working to place 15 dogs into foster homes as soon as possible.

“We need our community’s help today,” said Sara Stone, director of development for the RHSPCA.

RHSPCA is asking for:

  • Foster homes to provide temporary care and help free up critical shelter space
  • Community members to share the urgent request with friends, family, neighbors and local groups
  • Adopters ready to provide permanent homes to dogs already available for adoption

Group foster pickups are available:

  • Wednesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Those available to attend a group pickup can register here.

Those who need an individual pickup appointment can register here.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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