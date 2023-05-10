Waynesboro High School names new Athletic Director Jacob Peeling

Jacob Peeling is Waynesboro High School’s new Athletic/Activities Director.

He has served as Assistant Athletic Director for six years, and came to the school in 2017 as a Special Education teacher.

Peeling’s experience includes serving as a special educator and a residential counselor at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. He earned his bachelor’s from Virginia Tech and his master’s in Special Education from Liberty University.

“Mr. Peeling compliments the leadership team at Waynesboro High School and has already created relationships with students, staff and parents that will improve the experience of our students. He knows and loves the students of Waynesboro. I’m especially proud of his advocacy for all students and varied professional experiences that empower him to continue the great tradition of the Waynesboro High School athletic program. I look forward to the impact Mr. Peeling will make in the lives of our students,” Waynesboro High Principal Bryan Stamm said.

Peeling begins his new role on July 1, 2023.

“Mr. Peeling has served our school division as a special educator and Assistant Athletic Director for years. I am proud of his extensive contributions and his willingness to partner with families, students, and colleagues to improve outcomes for students and his work to support the athletic program at Waynesboro High School. Mr. Peeling understands the importance of developing relationships with students and their parents in the classroom and on the field. He recognizes how amazing our students are, and fosters the great potential within them,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said.