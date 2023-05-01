Countries
Waynesboro Farmers Market opens 2023 season in Constitution Park on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
farmers market
(© Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro Farmers Market opens in less than a week with a cohort of dedicated local farmers selling items to fill your market basket.

The Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through October, at The Pavilion at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro.

From crisp and crunchy greens to fresh eggs and homemade bread, the market has food for everyone. The Market will also feature local musicians and family friendly events.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market doubles SNAP-EBT benefits.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

