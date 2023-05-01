Waynesboro Farmers Market opens 2023 season in Constitution Park on Saturday

The Waynesboro Farmers Market opens in less than a week with a cohort of dedicated local farmers selling items to fill your market basket.

The Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through October, at The Pavilion at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro.

From crisp and crunchy greens to fresh eggs and homemade bread, the market has food for everyone. The Market will also feature local musicians and family friendly events.

The Waynesboro Farmers Market doubles SNAP-EBT benefits.

