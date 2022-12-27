Waynesboro: Christmas tree collection schedule, dropoff location

The City of Waynesboro will be collecting Christmas trees during the entire month of January.

Trees may be dropped off at 900 Essex Avenue in Waynesboro. The Constitution Park Pavilion location will no longer be used.

There is a drop off sign outside the gate of Public Works, across from North Park, off of Bridge Avenue.

The city will also pick up trees curbside. Trees should be out no later than Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. to ensure pickup.

For more information, contact (540) 942-6743 or [email protected]