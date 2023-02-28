Countries
news water assistance available to virginia families facing disconnection of services
Virginia

Water assistance available to Virginia families facing disconnection of services

Crystal Graham
Published:
(© eshana_blue – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Social Services is offering water assistance to help families to pay past due water bills. Funding is available if your water service has been disconnected or is at risk of being disconnected in the next 30 days.

The low-income household water assistance program is accepting applications now.

You may be eligible if you:

  • Have a gross household income below 150 percent of the federal poverty level based on household size
  • Live in Virginia
  • Are a U.S. citizen or a qualified immigrant

According to an email from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, your household may be eligible for aid if your gross total income last calendar month is equal or below the maximum monthly income outlined below.

Household Size: Maximum monthly income

  • 1: $1,822
  • 2: $2,465
  • 3: $3,107
  • 4: $3,750
  • 5: $4,392
  • 6: $5,035

Learn more about LIHWAP at www.virginialihwap.com or call (888) 373-9908.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

