news washington commanders upset previously unbeaten philadelphia eagles 32 21
Sports

Washington Commanders upset previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders made a statement on Monday night, taking care off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 32-21, in an upset nobody saw coming.

Washington moved back to .500 at 5-5 and kept its playoff hopes firmly alive as Taylor Heinicke did just enough, moving to 3-1 as the starter and potentially earning the starting job over Carson Wentz.

Heinicke went 17-for-29 for 211 yards and an interception, but it was his smart kneel late in the game that saw Brandon Graham tackle him late on third down, earning a 15-yard penalty and clinching the game for the visitors.

Brian Robinson stepped up big in the run game, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Antonio Gibson also added a rushing score. Star receiver Terry McLaurin caught eight catches for 128 yards on the day.
The Washington defense managed to pick Jalen Hurts off, but the quarterback did throw two touchdowns while the Commanders contained Miles Sanders, holding him to just 54 yards on the ground, also containing A.J. Brown, who finished with just one catch for seven yards.

Washington outgained Philly 330-264 on the night and converted 12 of 21 third downs.

The victory was an emotional one for Washington coach Ron Rivera, who lost his mother in Halloween. He could barely get out any words in the locker room after the game.

“My mother would have been proud,” he said with tears in his eyes before walking away from the group.

“You can see how much that means to him. It means a lot to everyone in this locker room,” McLaurin said.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

