news washington commanders as expected going with wentz over heinicke at qb
Sports

Washington Commanders, as expected, going with Wentz over Heinicke at QB

Chris Graham
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

Taylor Heinicke is out as QB1 for the Washington Commanders, in favor of Carson Wentz, who had led the Commanders to a 2-4 start before going down with injury.

Wentz replaced Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss at San Francisco on Saturday, going 12-of-16 for 123 yards and a TD.

Wentz entered the game with the Commanders down 30-14, and both of his drives had him going up against a 49ers defense that was sitting back in soft coverage with a big lead, content to let Wentz dink-and-dunk the Washington offense down the field to help bleed the clock.

Rivera had benched Heinicke, who was 13-of-18 for 166 yards, two TDs and an INT, after he turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions in the second half, both of which led to San Francisco field goals.

“I thought Carson coming in and, haven’t played in a while, was a little rusty at first, and then he started to sharpen up,” coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday. “He showed he made quick decisions, and so that was good to see. There’s still some things that he can continue to work on.”

Wentz was acquired in the offseason after the Indianapolis Colts gave up on him after one year. A contract extension that he originally signed with Philadelphia has the #2 overall pick in the 2016 draft on the books for $26.2 million in 2023 and $27.2 million in 2024, though none of that money is guaranteed.

Heinicke, meanwhile, a 2014 ODU alum, is on the second year of a two-year deal paying him $2.9 million this year.

He already knows that he will be a free agent in the offseason.

Basically, the way the final two weeks of the 2022 season are now set to play out, Wentz is getting a chance to play for his job, or to try to earn a look from other teams if the Commanders decide to cut bait in the offseason.

Wentz, in his six starts, plus the mop-up duty on Saturday, has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards, 11 TDs, six INTs, an 86.3 passer rating and 32.6 QBR.

Heinicke is 12-12-1 as the QB1 in Washington, including 5-3-1 this season, as he got the Commanders back from that 2-4 start with Wentz behind center into the thick of the NFC playoff race, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 TDs and six INTs, with an 89.6 passer rating and 45.0 QBR.

Washington has a narrow edge in the race for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC with the 7-7-1 record that it takes into Week 17.

Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay all sit a half-game back, at 7-8.

The Commanders are at home for their final two regular-season games, hosting Cleveland (6-9) on Sunday and Dallas (11-4) on Jan. 8.

Washington is a 2.5-point favorite against the Browns.

