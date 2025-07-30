Home Warner, Kaine request more detailed information from U.S. Navy on Norfolk Seaman’s death
Warner, Kaine request more detailed information from U.S. Navy on Norfolk Seaman’s death

Rebecca Barnabi
resendiz missing norfolk naval U.S. Navy Seaman Angelina P. Resendiz was found dead June 9 in Norfolk after she was reported missing on May 29. Resendiz was assigned to the destroyer James E. Williams at Naval Station Norfolk.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy John Phelan about Resendiz’s death.

The senators requested a briefing from the Navy and more information about the period of Resendiz’s disappearance and death and the Navy’s adherence to policies and procedures. They also expressed concerns regarding public accounts of the condition of Resendiz’s remains upon arrival in Texas.

“We write to inquire about the Navy’s handling of the tragic death of Seaman Angelina P. Resendiz. While we acknowledge the Navy’s engagement with congressional offices to date, ongoing questions and concerns related to the period of her disappearance, the circumstances leading to her death, and the Navy’s policies and procedures throughout, demand answers,” the senators wrote.

The senators encouraged the Navy to provide Congress with more detail about Resendiz’s death as the investigation continues, including a full account of the Navy’s engagement with Resendiz’s loved ones and fellow sailors.

“We urge you to provide clarity around the actions taken by the Navy upon first learning of Seaman Resendiz’s absence, and Navy leaders’ adherence to a range of protocols and procedures … we ask for detail on what investigative steps were taken, and when, by the Navy and its Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as well as the interactions with local and Virginia State Police. We have serious questions as to what policies and procedures govern dignified transfer of remains after an investigation, and whether those were followed in this instance,” the senators wrote.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

