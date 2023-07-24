Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Warner encourages Biden on AI: ‘Commitments have the potential to shape developer norms’
Politics, U.S. News

Warner encourages Biden on AI: ‘Commitments have the potential to shape developer norms’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

The Biden administration’s obtaining commitments from seven companies leading artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States is not enough.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, who is Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, is encouraging the Biden administration to build on the commitments to promote greater security, safety and trust in the rapidly developing AI field. He provided a plan for further action.

“These commitments have the potential to shape developer norms and best practices associated with leading-edge AI models. At the same time, even less capable models are susceptible to misuse, security compromise and proliferation risks,” Warner wrote in a letter to the administration. “As the current commitments stand, leading vendors do not appear inclined to extending these vital development commitments to the wider range of AI products they have released that fall below this threshold or have been released as open-source models.”

Warner expressed concerns in April 2023 to several AI CEOs about the potential risks posed by AI, and called on companies to ensure that their products and systems are secure. Warner applauded the White House’s efforts after the announcement Friday, but wrote to the administration to encourage further action to bolster progress. Warner suggested extending commitments to less capable models, seeking consumer-facing commitments, and developing an engagement strategy to better address security risks.

Weaknesses realized as AI is rapidly rolled out include abilities to generate credible-seeming misinformation, develop malware and craft sophisticated phishing techniques. Warner encourages the Biden administration to work with the FBI, CISA, ODNI and other federal agencies to fully address the potential risks of AI technology in the U.S.

Friday’s announcement came and Warner’s letter was sent just as the annual Intelligence Authorization Act passed unanimously through the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Seven AI companies commit to outside testing and investment in cybersecurity – Augusta Free Press

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

china
Politics, U.S. News

Forced labor: Inability to audit goods from China’s Xinjiang makes legislation necessary

Rebecca Barnabi
buffalo river road outbuilding fire
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire on Buffalo River Road quickly extinguished; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a fire on Monday at 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buffalo River Road.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local, Public Safety

Staunton man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man has been arrested on July 19 after a report of the sexual assault of a minor.

Culture, Local

UVA researchers discover key to ‘inflammaging’: chronic inflammation that speeds aging

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

‘Contraception is essential’: Sen. Kaine and colleagues introduce bill to expand access in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Public Safety, Virginia

Roanoke County Police searching for missing 17-year-old not seen since July 21

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy