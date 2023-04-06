VSCPA commits $15K to diversity campaign to reach Black, Hispanic, Latino students

To support attracting diverse voices to the accounting profession, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has made a commitment for a $15,000 investment over two years to Accounting+, a Center for Audit Quality initiative.

The investment is one way the VSCPA is tailoring efforts to meet its strategic goal to increase diversity, equity and inclusion within the CPA profession.

Accounting+ is a national brand awareness campaign focused on reaching Black, Hispanic and Latino students at the high school and early college levels. The campaign communicates to students where they are – on social media and in classrooms – to provide access and support for accounting.

The VSCPA is also supporting the CAQ’s new digital education program, Accounting Careers: Limitless Opportunities, launched in partnership with EVERFI, a leading social impact education innovator. This interactive digital curriculum exposes students to the wide range of careers available in the accounting and finance space.

“Increasing the diversity of the profession has been a top VSCPA focus for several years,” said VSCPA President & CEO Stephanie Peters, CAE. “Supporting Accounting+ and all of the CAQ’s efforts in this area is an outstanding way to help move the needle. We want all students to know that accounting is an exciting, viable career path.”

The VSCPA has several initiatives to increase the diversity of incoming accounting students and prospective CPAs, including:

VSCPA Educational Foundation minority scholarships

Sponsoring the Accelerated Careers Awareness Program with the Richmond chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants.

Conducting CPA visits in classrooms around the state to educate students on accounting career possibilities.

Highlighting diverse VSCPA members through Accounting Career Experiences videos.

For more information about the VSCPA, visit vscpa.com